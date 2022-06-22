STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Only 675-metre long but this new RoB’s a boon

Kaithalapur flyover thrown open to public on Tuesday, to ease traffic woes in Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Moosapet

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists drive on the Kaithalapur flyover in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has added another important infrastructure project with the opening of a 675-metre long RoB in Kaithalapur which is set to ease the traffic woes towards IT corridor. This has come as a big relief for commuters in and around Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Moosapet who have been facing traffic issues for several years and forced to take alternative routes in order to reach Madhapur, Kondapur and Gachibowli. Krishna Kumar, a regular commuter at Green Hills, said earlier there was no facility to cross the railway lines and he had to take a different route to reach Madhapur.

“Thanks to the SRDP, traffic congestion is being reduced in the city with flyovers and underpasses getting completed one by one.” Earlier, vehicles travelling between Green Hills Road and Ayyappa Society had no facility to cross the railway lines.

As traffic increased manifold between these two areas owing to the development of the IT hub, connectivity became a problem. Now, the traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur and joins the Madhapur Main Road.

This apart, it will act as a major link between Kukatpally and HiTec City and acts as a parallel road to the road from Kukatpally to HiTec City and reduces traffic congestion at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HiTec City flyover, Cyber Tower junction.

The existing RoBs at Kukatpally and Bharatnagar, and the one near HiTec City, though facilitating traffic between Kukatpally and HiTec city, are experiencing heavy vehicle flow during peak hours. Now, the Kaithalapur RoB completed at a cost of Rs 83 crore would benefit commuters.

30 flyovers completed

The State government has completed as many as 30 flyovers, RoB/ RuBs and underpasses under SRDP at a cost of Rs 8,050 crore. Another 17 projects are under various stages of construction. Of these, seven would be ready at the end of this year and remaining to be completed in coming years. Meanwhile, the State is set to undertake the second phase of SRDP at a cost of Rs 3,115 crore.

To reduce distance & journey time

The RoB benefits the people of Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad by way of a lesser distance of 3.50 km and also reduces the travelling time. Earlier, vehicles travelling between Green Hills Road and
Ayyappa Society had no facility to cross the railway lines. As traffic increased manifold between these two areas owing to the development of the IT hub, connectivity became a problem

