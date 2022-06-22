TNIE organises Yoga Day at Nalgonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The New Indian Express organised an International Yoga Day event at TNGO Bhavan in Nalgonda town on Tuesday. The event attracted participants from different walks of life. Rapolu Venkatesh Guruji (Yoga Master) spoke about the benefits of practising yoga.

Speaking on the occasion, TNIE Deputy Manager Manda Krishna Murthy said, Yoga leads to strong willpower and good health.

TNGO district president Laxman said, “Yoga is the strongest (alternate) medicine to maintain good health.” M V Gona Reddy, CEO of Komatireddy Prateek Foundation coined a slogan stating: “Yoga is for humans and yoga is for health.”

M/s Sudhakar PVC Pipes, Suryapet and Parvatham Ashok, Dr G Srikanth Reddy, Dr G Arundhathi Reddy from Madhu Children Hospital and Dr Ravula Vijendar Yadav and Dr Padma from Padma Hospital offered their support for the event.