Understanding vitiligo

Shamma Kalodi

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A simple Google search will bombard you with 49 million search results on the what, how, dos and do not’s related to vitiligo, yet the awareness around the subject remains low. On World Vitiligo Day (June 25), CE speaks with experts who give a well-rounded understanding of the issue.

So what causes those pale white patches on your skin cosmetics? Food? Stress? Anxiety? Skin injuries? Dr P Swapna Priya, a dermatologist at Cosmosure Clinic, HITEC City, says that none of these external factors can cause vitiligo, but can aggravate something called chemical leukoderma. “Vitiligo is majorly an autoimmune disease. Factors like stress, anxiety, use of latex-containing footwear, hand gloves and lipsticks containing harmful chemicals can worsen the condition of patients who already have the disease. Though, they cannot cause the disease.”

Dr Lakshmi Sharada, a skin care specialist, helps us understand leukoderma and vitiligo “Leukoderma is an umbrella term - vitiligo is a kind of leukoderma which causes loss of melanin.” She second Dr Swapna to say that stress and prolonged use of cortisol can aggregate vitiligo, as it disrupts the immune system.

Dr Swapna says people of any age can develop this disease, and identification and treatment at an early stage are essential. “There are several treatment options available. Creams, tablets and steroids are recommended to control the progression of the disease. Moderate sun exposure also helps. Phototherapy is the next option but cannot be recommended for vulnerable patients like pregnant women and the elderly,” she says adding that if the white patches remain stable without progression for more than a year, surgery can be done where pigment-producing cells from other body parts are transplanted to affected areas.

Sujatha Stephen, clinical nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, advises that people with vitiligo must consume foods rich in vitamin C, B12, B6, and minerals like zinc and calcium. “Protein-rich diet along with medication is necessary. The skin should be kept moist and clean — all the time. To keep your skin immune to vitiligo, have a healthy diet including vegetables rich with carotenoids.”

Hyderabadis are known for their love for spices. But Sujatha recommends vitiligo patients avoid extremely spicy meals, sour foods like citrus and junk foods with preservatives. Because of societal stigma, skin problems, in general, can cause low self-esteem, social anxiety or generalised anxiety in people.

“There are two sides to it — the fear and shame a person with skin issues is subjected to, and social awareness. Model Winnie Harlow walked the ramp for Victoria’s Secret — which means that slowly, as a society, we are learning to accept people as they are, and redefine beauty,” says Anna Vijay, a Hyderabad-based counselling psychologist.

She elaborates that self-image issues can lead to fear of intimacy with others and, at the extreme, to suicidal ideation and depression. “Understanding your inner worth and building awareness and self-esteem is the first key.”