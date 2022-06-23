STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agnipath violence: 10 more held for attack on Secunderabad Railway Station

Among those arrested was Prudhvi Raj Rathod, who was seen torching the trains in one of the videos that was widely circulated on social media.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:49 AM

HYDERABAD:  Railway Police investigating the attack on trains and kiosks at the Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17 in protest against the Centre’s Agnipath armed forces recruitment scheme on Wednesday arrested 10 more suspects. 

Among those arrested was Prudhvi Raj Rathod, who was seen torching the trains in one of the videos that was widely circulated on social media. In a press release, the Railway Police identified those arrested as Prudhvi Raj Rathod (Adilabad), Bingi Ramesh (Siddipet), Raja Surendra Kumar (Hyderabad), Devsoth Santhosh (Kamareddy), Mohammed Saber (Hyderabad), Padval Yogesh (Adilabad), Baman Parshura (Kamareddy), Puppala Ayyappa Acharya (Jangaon), Pasunuri Shiva Sunder Reddy (Yadadri) and Suranar Tukkaram (Hyderabad).

The remand report stated, “The accused confessed that Academy students discussed that Avula Subba Rao and Shiva of Sai Defence Academy are supporting them and they also posted their pictures in WhatsApp groups that Avula Subba Rao was supporting the agitators and was providing logistics.” The report also stated that the investigation so far has revealed that all the 61 accused in the case were aspiring to join the Army and had cleared their physical and medical tests and were waiting for recruitment. 

It said that the accused believed that the Agnipath scheme deprived them of their opportunities and the aspirants formed and joined WhatsApp groups, shared their views and took part in the attack on the Secunderabad Railway Station. 

All these accused were charged under IPC Sections 143, 147, 324, 307, 435, 427, 448, 336, 332, 341 and 120 (B) AND 150, 151 and 152 Indian Railways ACT and Section 3 of PDPP Act and 174 CrPC. All the 10 accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody for a period of 14 days. 

