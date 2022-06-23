STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed over mother’s death, siblings end life

 DEPRESSED over their mother’s death who passed away eight months ago, two brothers died by suicide in Keesara on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd June 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Depressed over their mother’s death who passed away eight months ago, two brothers died by suicide in Keesara on Wednesday. According to police, the victims, Mettu Yadi Reddy, 30, and Mettu Mahipal Reddy, 28, were working as music teachers in a school at Gandipet.

On being informed by locals, the victims’ father Mettu Srinu Reddy rushed to their house and spotted Yadi Reddy’s body hanging from the ceiling and Mahipal Reddy lying dead on the bed, reportedly after consuming pesticide. Informed by Srinu, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot in which they mentioned that they were taking the extreme step as they do not have the company of their mother anymore and that no one was responsible for their deaths.

