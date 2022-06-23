STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish sets Basti Dawakhanas works target

In a review meeting, the Minister directed officials that a total of 390 BDs should be made fully operational.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  HEALTH Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to ready the remaining 131 Basti Dawakhanas (BD) by August 15 and also launch 12 of them, whose construction has already been completed. In a review meeting, the Minister directed officials that a total of 390 BDs should be made fully operational.

He said that 259 BDs set up across GHMC limits have reduced the burden of medical expenses on the urban poor and are popular. The Minister said that the BDs were being set up in the areas, taking into account the population and availability of medical services. He said the financial burden on the poor would be offset by the provision of free medicines in addition to free medical check-ups and diagnostic tests.

