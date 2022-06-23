NIA searches High Court advocate Shilpa's residence in connection with kidnapping case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted search operations in Chilkanagar at Maoist leader and Hight Court Advocate Shilpa's residence, Uppal in connection with a kidnap case related to a missing Nursing student.

Kapra resident Pallepati Pochamma lodged a complaint with NIA claiming that her daughter, Radha was kidnapped three years ago by Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist) force. She added her daughter was brainwashed by these leaders and took her to the Peddabayalu forest area in Vishakapatnam.

According to sources, CMS leaders Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, Chukka Shilpa were visiting her daughter's college and inculcated her with Maoist ideology. In the name of providing medical treatment to someone, Pochamma's daughter was taken away by the Maoist leaders and she never returned. It is reported that Radha joined the Maoist group and is working with the top brass.

Naming Maoist leaders, NIA said Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zone Committee (AOBSZC), Aruna, Devendra, Swapna and Shilpa as the accused connected with Radha's kidnap.

Pertaining to the case, NIA conducted a four-hour search at Shilpa's residence and reportedly picked her up for questioning.