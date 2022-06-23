STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

NIA searches High Court advocate Shilpa's residence in connection with kidnapping case

Kapra resident Pallepati Pochamma lodged a complaint with NIA claiming that her daughter, Radha was kidnapped 3 years ago by  (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist) force. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted search operations in Chilkanagar at Maoist leader and Hight Court Advocate Shilpa's residence, Uppal in connection with a kidnap case related to a missing Nursing student.

Kapra resident Pallepati Pochamma lodged a complaint with NIA claiming that her daughter, Radha was kidnapped three years ago by Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist) force. She added her daughter was brainwashed by these leaders and took her to the Peddabayalu forest area in Vishakapatnam. 

According to sources, CMS leaders Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna, Chukka Shilpa were visiting her daughter's college and inculcated her with Maoist ideology. In the name of providing medical treatment to someone, Pochamma's daughter was taken away by the Maoist leaders and she never returned. It is reported that Radha joined the Maoist group and is working with the top brass. 

Naming Maoist leaders, NIA said Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, secretary of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zone Committee (AOBSZC), Aruna, Devendra, Swapna and Shilpa as the accused connected with Radha's kidnap. 

Pertaining to the case, NIA conducted a four-hour search at Shilpa's residence and reportedly picked her up for questioning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Chilkanagar Maoist leader Hight Court Advocate Uppal kidnap Nursing student Maoist ideology
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp