Resolve wage issue, says Telugu cine bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Film shootings have come to a grinding halt after the Telugu film workers, comprising 24 crafts, announced a flash strike on Wednesday. The filming of about 25 films, which are under production in both indoor and outdoor locations, were affected as the workers launched a protest demanding a wage hike. Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav has directed the Telugu Film Chamber, Telugu Film Producers Council, and Film Industry Employees Federation to take steps to resolve the issues at the earliest.

“The wages of film workers have been pending revision for four years. Usually, they will be revised every three years, but the process got delayed due to the pandemic. As the situation eased out, their wages must be revised and reviewed by the film industry bodies. Till now, no efforts were made in this regard. I stress the need for these bodies to sit together with the workers of 24 crafts and resolve the issue in a couple of days, failing which the situation may go out of hand,” said Talasani.

Asked if the government would intervene in the issue, the Minister said, “The film workers didn’t give any strike notice in writing. Usually, the industry bodies solve such issues by mutual dialogue. The government is now giving them some time to provide a quick and amicable solution.”

PRODUCTION OF MOVIES HIT

More than 20,000 Telugu cine workers decided to launch an indefinite strike demanding better wages. The strike will affect several films which are under production, including Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Bholaa Shankar, Prabhas’ Salaar and RC 15. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said he also spoke to Dr E Gangadhar, joint commissioner of labour to work closely with the industry folks. He hopes that the film bodies’ will be able to resolve the issue without the government’s intervention