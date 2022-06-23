SNDP Phase-I works unlikely to be completed this year

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: PHASE-I of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), which is aimed at tackling floods and water stagnation issues during monsoon, is unlikely to be completed this year as less than 50 per cent of the works have been completed so far. Since Southwest monsoon has now covered the State, it will be a challenging task for the civic body to carry out nala works.

The SNDP, an exclusive wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), prepared an action plan with an outlay of `954 crore in the first phase covering important areas that were inundated during the flash floods in October 2020.

This year, the civic body had identified 371 desilting works in the 30 circles. To revamp the drainage system across the city, GHMC took up 37 different nala works at a cost of `735 crore. These works are in various stages of development despite chief engineers being assigned to expedite the works. GHMC officials said they initially planned to complete the first phase of SNDP before the monsoon, but later, the deadline was extended to July.

However, if the rainfall is frequent and heavy, it will be difficult for the civic body to complete the works this year, said a senior official, adding that around 50 percent of works have been completed till date. Of the 37 nala works, eight are in progress in Secunderabad zone, three in Kukatpally zone, 11 in LB Nagar zone, six in Charminar zone, seven in Khairatabad zone, two in Serilingampally zone, while another 23 works are being carried out in surrounding municipalities.

Usually during the monsoon, people face hardship as stormwater drains overflow as they are blocked due to silt piling up. Two years ago, hundreds of localities remained either waterlogged or submerged for days with stormwater drains and nalas full of silt.