"State government was perpetrating violence against the farmers": TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has questioned whether such an act of violence against the farmers could be considered a development or atrocities against the poor farmers.

Published: 23rd June 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the reports of police resorting to lathi-charge on farmers who were protesting against the land acquisition for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) during IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Zaheerabad for inaugurating VEM Technologies' manufacturing plant on Wednesday, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has questioned whether such an act of violence against the farmers could be considered as development or atrocities against the poor farmers.

Tweeting his condemnation on Thursday, he wondered why the State government was perpetrating violence against the farmers on one hand, while laying the red carpet on big companies.

