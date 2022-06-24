STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cousin, friend arrested for raping minor

Chatrinaka police registered a POCSO case against the accused following a complaint by the survivor’s parents.

Published: 24th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chatrinaka police on Thursday confirmed that two persons have been arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl for the past one year and impregnating her.The accused were identified as the son of the minor’s paternal uncle and his friend. The sordid affair came to light after the girl’s parents found that she was five months pregnant and convinced her to tell them who the perpetrator was. 

The accused seduced the minor about a year ago with the promise of marriage and after she succumbed to his pressure for a physical relationship, he invited his friend to rape her, police said. Chatrinaka police registered a POCSO case against the accused following a complaint by the survivor’s parents.

BJP leader visits PS 

Meanwhile BJP leader and member of the National Commission for Minorities Syed Shahazadi visited the Chatrinaka police station and enquired about the progress of the case from the police personnel present. However, senior police officers were upset with her for ‘arrogantly’ sitting in the Inspector’s chair. 

On pretext of marriage

The accused seduced the minor about a year ago with the promise of marriage and after she succumbed to his pressure for a physical relationship, he invited his friend to rape her, police said

