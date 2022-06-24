Hyderabad man sets ablaze brother’s sons 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old man set ablaze his elder brother’s two sons over a property row at Medarabasti in Khammam town on Thursday. According to police, the accused, Kona Uma Rajasekhar and his brother’s teenage sons, Kona Bharghav, 14, and Kona Virender, 12, who sustained burn injuries in the incident, were shifted to a government hospital in Khammam for treatment.

Rajasekhar’s condition is said to be critical while the other two are stable, said the police. On Thursday evening, Rajasekhar reached his brother’s house in an inebriated state with a bottle of kerosene and poured it on the teenagers and set them on fire. On being informed, Khammam one-town police rushed to the spot and shifted the three to hospital.