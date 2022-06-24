Trio on motorcycle killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a woman, were killed when their two-wheeler was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle at Gatkesar on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. According to police, the victims were identified as Paladugu Naveen , 25, Dasari Naveen, 23, and N Vinitha ,21.

The victims were on their way to Uppal from Bibinagar when they met with the accident. When they reached Aushapur, an unidentified vehicle mowed down their motorcycle. The trio was thrown out of the bike and fell on the road. They died on the spot, said the police.

Informed by passersby, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital for post-mortem. The police are verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in and around the area to identify the vehicle that sped away after hitting the bike.