Firearms, Rs 4.7 lakh cash recovered from inter-state gang of four

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the lead forwarded by Madhya Pradesh police to Cyberabad sleuths, two from a gang of four were arrested by Mailardevpally and Madhya Pradesh police and seized Rs. 4,70,500 including firearms.

According to the police, two accused are identified as Shareef and Naseem from Ghaziabad and Delhi respectively were arrested by the police at Shastripuram. Two others in the gang are Zubair and Waseem are currently absconding. Committing house burglaries by the day, four cases registered with one each in Raidurgam, Vijayawada, Indore and Bhopal against the accused.

All the four conspired to engage and earn by committing property offenses, they procured an unlicensed country made pistol with four live cartridges, three walky-talkies and other house breaking tools like the iron rods, screwdrivers, and cutting pliers. Revealing their Modus Oprandi, police said, “Gang travels in car with fake number plates belonging to that particular state they plan their offence. They recce an area, identify a locked house and break it during the day time. THey use walkie talkies and threaten the neighbors if intercepted.”

The gang committed burglary in Kamalanagar police station limits in Bhopal and robbed five lakhs worth gold and silver items followed by another theft in MIG police station limits in Madhya Pradesh worth 25 lakhs. Madhya Pradesh police with the help of CCTV footage identified the accused and learnt that they came to Hyderabad in June. They further proceeded to Vijayawada and committed burglary in Bhavanipuram worth 1.5 lakhs. They finally made their way to Hyderabad and buirglarised a locked house in Khajaguda on June 17th worth 3.3 lakhs.

Both the police teams worked and identified the accused, they were arrested and produced before the court. Rs. 4,70,500 cash along with firearms were seized from their possession, police are also tracking down for the receivers and two others on the run.