Hyderabad police probe Dubai gold smuggling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vedokkade is the perfect example to replicate gold smuggling from Dubai to Hyderabad by unidentified assailants in the city purportedly belonging to Old City limits. With police denying to disclose any precise details, sources told TNIE that four people were kidnapped when one person who was supposed deliver two kilo gold to the gang went missing.

Unidentified gang from the Old City headed by a family member of an Old City-based rowdy-sheeter is behind the smuggling. They lured three youth from Punjagutta, Sanathnagar and Old City and were sent on a leisure trip to Dubai bearing all the expenses.

After their ten-day trip, all the three were given two kilos of gold and arrangements were made to camouflage the same in a bandage wrapped around their legs. Gold mixed with chemicals is grounded to an impurified state which will not be detected in any scanners used at the entrance of the airports. All the three got through the Dubai airport and landed in Hyderabad except one belonging to Sanathnagar. The duo delivered the gold to the gang while the third man did not turn up.

The gang were aware that he met one of his relatives in Dubai. They reportedly kidnapped one of the relatives and demanded his whereabouts. After not receiving anything helpful, the relative was let off. Later, the gang allegedly kidnapped two men who came back from Dubai,

A source said they were brutally tortured to give the missing person’s whereabouts and were threatened not to go to the police. Sanathnagar police who were alerted about the incident, said no case had been registered yet but the matter will be looked into.

The case of the missing man

