Teen electrocuted by dangling cable in Bholakpur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teenager was electrocuted to death while riding pillion on a bike after he came in contact with a live wire at Bholakpur here on Friday night. According to police, the victim, Mohammad Sameer, 15, died when power cables which snapped and were dangling perilously from a pole touched him, leading to his instantaneous death. Surprisingly, the driver of the bike Imran, who is the victim’s relative, survived the accident with minor injuries.

The mishap occurred when the top of a DCM van which was returning to Mumbai after delivering wooden logs at Bholakpur, got entangled with the power cables. The driver, who was unaware of it, continued to move forward as a result of which the wire snapped. At that time, Imran’s vehicle reached the spot and the cables touched Sameer who was on a pillion seat.

A police officer, investigating the accident, said: “The deceased was returning home when the tragedy occurred. Imran who sustained minor injuries has been admitted to a nearby hospital while Sameer’s body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police official said the driver of the DCM vehicle has been charged with negligent driving.