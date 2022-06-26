TUFIDC implementing projects worth  Rs 3,809 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC), a wing of the MAUD with the primary role of serving as the channelising agency for implementation of infrastructure development schemes funded by both the Central and State governments in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is implementing various projects with `3,809 crore assistance.

To provide assistance to ULBs for taking up infrastructure projects, loans worth `3,219 crore have been provided to 117 ULBs so far, the TUFIDC said in a release. These loans include `72.68 crore for Siddipet underground drainage project where 90 per cent of the work has been completed, `75.76 crore for the Sircilla drinking water supply project, `160.05 crore for Nizamabad Sewerage project and `81.41 crore for Suryapet drainage scheme where 71 per cent of the work has been completed. In addition to these, loans worth `50 crore have been sanctioned for establishing Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants.