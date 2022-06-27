Avula watched violence unfold on hotel TV

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Police on Saturday arrested Avula Subba Rao, accused of masterminding the acts of arson and vandalism at Secunderabad Railway Station in the wake of the announcement of the Agnipath scheme for recruitments in the armed forces. Along with him, three others — Malla Reddy, Shiv Kumar and Beesireddy — have also been apprehended. According to the police, Subba Rao had instigated the army job aspirants into resorting to violence though they had initially thought of taking out a peaceful rally. Subba Rao had reached the city a day before the incident and checked into a lodge in Boduppal.

After allegedly instigating the job aspirants into resorting to violence, he stayed back in his hotel room and watched the unfolding scenario at the Railway station. He later told the aspirants to delete all WhatsApp conversations and exit the groups. Police slapped 27 charges against all the four who have been arrested under Railway Act, IPC, and CrPC.

A police official said: “Avula Subba Rao who worked in the army as a nursing assistant till 2011, was aware of the army recruitment procedures. Learning about the dates and venues of physical tests, he hired function halls and guided the aspirants and also familiarised them with the requirement for medical tests.”

The police officer said that Subba Rao then enrolled them for training for written tests after taking their original certificates and signatures on bond papers for payment of `3 lakh after they landed the job. Upset over Agnipath throwing a spanner in his plan to make a quick buck, he incited students to resort to vandalism and arson at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

The aspirants who created trouble at the station were those who had appeared for recruitment rallies in 2019 and were selected for physical tests and were preparing for a written test when Covid-19 forced deferment of the recruitment process.

In the past, a few students created a WhatsApp group in the name of ‘Hakimpet Army Soldiers Group’ where they used to share information about the recruitment process. After watching instances of violence and arson in other parts of the country following the announcement of Agnipath, the aspirants had thought of taking out a peaceful rally to ARO Secunderabad and making a representation.

Helped in printing posters

The police officer said: “Subba Rao who was upset over his dream of making a fast buck crumbling, had provoked the students to resort to violence at Secunderabad Railway station aides. He even helped in printing posters by providing money.”

Soon more WhatsApp groups were created in the name of Railway Station Block, Indian Army Group, and Hakimpet Army Soldiers Group in which students exchanged information about their agitation. There were also groups including Chalo Secunderabad ARO 3 Group, Army, GD 2021 March Rally CEE Soldiers Group, and Soldiers to DIE group. The exchange of information in these groups quickly motivated the students to resort to violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

