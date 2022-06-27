STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero to villain? Avula had got shot fighting militants

Due to the bullet injury, his responsibility was limited to a nursing assistant and he retired from the Army in the same position. 

Sai Defence Academy director Avula Subba Rao. (File Photo)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Avula Subba Rao, the alleged key conspirator behind the attack on Secunderabad Railway Station, survived a bullet injury fighting militants in the border areas while serving in the Indian Army.  Due to the bullet injury, his responsibility was limited to a nursing assistant and he retired from the Army in the same position. 

Hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, Rao joined the Army as a soldier after completing Intermediate. While in service, when he was posted on the border, he was deployed for an anti-militancy operation. While fighting militants, he was shot in the thigh. He recovered after a few weeks and then he was shifted as a Nursing Assistant. 

After serving in the Army for around 15 years, he quit service in the year 2011 and in 2014, with his experience and knowledge of army rallies and recruitment procedures, floated the Sai Defence Academy at Narasaraopet in Guntur district. 

Later, Rao floated a few more centres in Andhra Pradesh and gradually expanded his coaching centre activities to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. At these centres, he trained army aspirants on the medical test and also assured them jobs. Police found that since 2014, he has trained thousands of aspirants, at an average of around 2,500 candidates per rally held in that particular year. 

Railway police plan to seek his custody
Police have found that Rao trained candidates for at least four rallies till the last rally held in the year 2018, amassing huge wealth. The Railway police investigating the case are now planning to seek his custody for further interrogation.

