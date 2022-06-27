STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: One dead, two hurt in road mishap in Vikarabad district 

According to police, Saikumar, 17, who was an Intermediate student, died on the spot.

Published: 27th June 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A teenager died and two others sustained grievous injuries when a speeding pickup van rammed their bike in Vikarabad district on Sunday. Police have registered a case against the truck driver, Shekar,  who was found in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident. 

According to police, Saikumar, 17, who was an Intermediate student, died on the spot. Saikumar and his friends Sandeep and Mallesh, all residents of Doma, were returning home when they met with the accident near Timmaipalli village. 

