A wedding with poise and purpose

HYDERABAD: It is that time of the year again when wedding bells will keep ringing. Even as the wedding season goes on till the second week of July, we bring to you the biggest trend that couples are looking to cash in on — going all sustainable. So if you are looking to make the best of your once-in-a-lifetime event, we bring you help and ideas from different wedding planners, designers, jewellers and couples!

Meaningful décor & invites

A wedding begins with the many creative invites but the amount of paper, plastic and eco-waste that goes into the making of these cards is no secret. So consider the cost-effective and sustainable trend of e-invites! “Of all the things I’ve learnt the most in my line of work, especially over the last few years, is to use only what is needed. Weddings being the most extravagant affairs in our country have caused a lot of wastage and I’m glad better sense has dawned on all to rather save that money or donate it to charity. At Mandap Weddings, we encourage clients to go digital by sending out e-invites,” says Gulnar Virk Krishna, founder of Mandap Weddings, Madhapur. She goes on to add, “For an environment-friendly décor, clients can choose from a hoard of local vendors for fresh flowers, and using no plastic and biodegradable items.”

Designer Archana Puneeth, cofounder of the label Archana & Puneeth, recently tied the knot at a magnificent 500-year-old temple. “The décor was completely plastic-free, only natural orange and ivory marigold flowers and mango leaves. For the wedding rituals- we used our ancestral silver and brass vessels,” she tells CE.

Heirloom glory

Jewellery is something that is being passed down from generation to generation. While the designs may not always go with the current, jewellery designers in the city are more than happy to tweak them to your liking. “It’s a special moment for us when a bride entrusts us with an heirloom piece of jewellery and we add a modern touch to it, thereby making it a sustainable and viable choice for the family. Nothing makes us happier than to see our creations pass down from generation to generation. After all, one of the best investments for a bride is her jewellery,” says Anand Jain, owner, Vasanta by Navratna Jewels & Diamonds, Banjara Hills.

Venue turns decor

Looking for a venue that says ‘destination’ and is away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but won’t cost you a bomb? Well, couple that need with not having to spend or waste money, resources, greenery and plastic for décor — you have yourself a venue that serves itself as decor too! “We’re creating properties such as Ridhira Retreat where the destination becomes the décor for a beautiful wedding. Weddings we’ve had at our property don’t need any additional dressing up for the big day,” says Ritesh Reddy Masthipuram, owner of Ridhira Retreat, Gandipet.

Old is still old

Designers in the city are enjoying the repurposing and reusing of their clients’ mother’s or grandmother’s sarees/lehengas, making special moments all the more meaningful and memorable for life. Designer Archana says of her wedding, “To be conscious and sustainable, we upcycled and made all our clothes from our ancestor’s collections.”

Gift green

And finally, comes the wedding present — whether it’s gifting the couple or return gifts — do away with the boring bouquets and think green or vintage. “With celebs endorsing, normalising and opting for trends like potted plants as wedding favours — the Gen Y & Z is quite no-nonsense about sustainability, and that’s a welcome change,” says Siddharth Daga, founder of ZoWed, Banjara Hills.