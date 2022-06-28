Avula moves court for bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Avula Subba Rao, the alleged key conspirator behind the attack on Secunderabad Railway Station, moved a bail petition before a city court on Monday. Informing the court that he has no connection with the incident and that he was falsely implicated in the case, he sought bail.

Subba Rao, who had allegedly instigated Army aspirants to attack the railway station, was arrested by Railway police on Saturday, and sent to judicial remand.

Police, who have said that they have gathered strong evidence about Avula’s role in the attack, are likely to oppose the bail and even seek his custody for thorough interrogation.