Faux-ney freckles

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Freckles are those tiny little spots on the cheeks and nose that people with excess melanin (the pigment that gives skin and hair their colour) in their skin tend to have. “They are those extra patches of colouring (or pigment) under your skin. Doctors call them ephelides. You have them because of the genes you were born with or from prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation stimulation,” says well-known make-up artiste Tanya Bansal.

History shows that society and its beauty standards have never been fans of ‘flaws’ and so same was the case with freckles. But what was once something that needed to be covered up with make-up is suddenly a trend to ‘flaunt’. With most people on social media singing the ‘self-love’ chorus, this trend of flaunting ‘freckles is making noise on the internet, mostly for the right reasons.

While in India, actors Kajal Aggarwal and Jacqueline Fernandez took it upon themselves to go makeup-less on their Instagram handle, with their freckled skin, Alia Bhatt and Jahnavi Kapoor sported a no-makeup makeup look with faux freckled spots on their skin.

Tanya recalls the bare and basic idea behind the trend— embracing your real self — and says, “Meghan Markle made freckles a trend as she preferred going for natural looks most of the time. Another great example is model Maeva Marshall, who only wears a touch of sunscreen, bronzer, highlighter and a setting spray. People took it up from there and it has reached us today. Celebrities are more than happy to ditch full-coverage foundation and photoshop. She adds that natural freckles shine through when you’re wearing light-coverage make-up.

“People have awakened to the idea of self-acceptance. People are tired of layers of makeup and are open to the idea of being as natural as possible. While a lot more has to change, it’s a nice place to begin. People who were conscious of how their skin looks without makeup and are loving the idea of a natural look,” says celebrity makeup artist and founder of Tamanna Makeup Studio & Academy, Tamanna F Rooz. She adds that over 2% of clients especially NRI clients have asked for a freckled look, though not fake ones.For those looking to try the trend, Tammana says that they are semi-permanent and permanent treatments. “Products like eyebrow pencils and brown-grey eye shadows can be used for temporary freckles. Freckle tattooing is in too. but comes with side effects,” says she. Henna too can be used.

In conclusion, actor and influencer Divya Pandey says that earlier freckles and other skin imperfections were hidden by makeup but now it’s the age to embrace them in all their glory. “The trend, of not just real but even faux freckles, started with the intent to encourage those with freckles to not worry about them and it seems to be working. But obviously, let’s hope it won’t turn questionable by turning such issues into trends on the pretext of inclusivity.”