First goods train chugs into Gajwel station

. As part of it, the first rake of 21 wagons containing fertilisers booked from Kakinada arrived at the Gajwel station.

Published: 28th June 2022

Goods train

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first train into the recently commissioned Gajwel Railway station was received on Monday. This is also the first freight train to operate in the Manoharabad - Gajwel section. 

The Gajwel station located in Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway Zone was permitted to commence freight operations for loading and unloading of bagged consignments recently. As part of it, the first rake of 21 wagons containing fertilisers booked from Kakinada arrived at the Gajwel station and was placed for unloading at the Gajwel goods shed. 

A total of 1,844 tonnes of fertilisers was transported through the first rake. The first phase of a new railway line between Manoharabad - Gajwel for a distance of 31 km was completed and commissioned in June 2020, while work is progressing.  

