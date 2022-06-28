STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad

Police vehicle overturns, cop & kin injured

It was found that the vehicle was allotted to Reserve Inspector Venugopal Rao, who is currently deputed to the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy located on Hyderabad outskirts.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police vehicle overturned on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway at Bibinagar under Rachakonda commissionerate on Monday. Family members of an inspector on board, received minor injuries in the incident. However, police said they did not register any case as they did not receive any complaint on the incident.

In the morning, he was going with his family to Warangal to visit relatives. When he was near Bibinagar, the driver tried to overtake  another vehicle in the front. In the process, the vehicle went out of control and overturned on the highway. 

