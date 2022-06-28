Police vehicle overturns, cop & kin injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A police vehicle overturned on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway at Bibinagar under Rachakonda commissionerate on Monday. Family members of an inspector on board, received minor injuries in the incident. However, police said they did not register any case as they did not receive any complaint on the incident.

It was found that the vehicle was allotted to Reserve Inspector Venugopal Rao, who is currently deputed to the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy located on Hyderabad outskirts.

In the morning, he was going with his family to Warangal to visit relatives. When he was near Bibinagar, the driver tried to overtake another vehicle in the front. In the process, the vehicle went out of control and overturned on the highway.