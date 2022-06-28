STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC grants permission to YS Chowdary to travel abroad

The petitioner's attorney said that  Sujana Chowdary's LOC, which had been awarded in 2019, had expired since it had not been renewed.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sahba MP Y Sujana Chowdary was granted permission to travel abroad by the Telangana High Court on Monday and asked to submit an undertaking for his return trip to the CBI. 

The petitioner had sought authorisation to travel as he wanted to check EV needs, battery production plans and technological collaboration with his commercial partners in the US and European countries.

The petitioner’s attorney said that  Sujana Chowdary’s LOC, which had been awarded in 2019, had expired since it had not been renewed. The Counsel added that the petitioner had already filed a writ petition in the High Court, disputing the CBI’s LOC.

Comments

