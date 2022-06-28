STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two call centres raided at Delhi-NCR , Four held for job frauds

Published: 28th June 2022 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad City police raided two call centres at Delhi-NCR area and arrested four persons in two separate cases of job frauds. Police seized electronic devices and other incriminating material from the accused.

Nitish Kumar and Karan Kohli cheated a city-based victim to the tune of Rs 5,49,220 on the pretext of providing him the job as a Senior General Manager in Shell PLC India Company. After collecting money towards various charges, they gave him a fake appointment letter. 

In another case, Rahul Kumar and Prateek Manwar Aswal cheated a woman tothe tune of Rs 1,73,650 on the pretext of providing her an accountant’s job in Accenture. All four accused have been brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant and produced before a city court. 

Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP CCS, said the accused would collect the details of job aspirants from online portals and contact them. Under the guise of offering them jobs, the accused duped aspirants. 

TAGS
Cyber Crime Hyderabad City police Raided Call center Delhi-NCR job frauds
