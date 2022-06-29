STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lapses in nala safety: 38 engineers lose day’s pay

The State had already warned officials that any such negligence in the future will attract disciplinary action including the filing of a criminal case and summary dismissal from service.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the glaring lapses in nala safety in the wake of monsoon setting over Hyderabad,  the GHMC commissioner D S  Lokesh Kumar cut a day’s salary of as many as 38 engineers working in various circles of GHMC.

The State had already warned officials that any such negligence in the future will attract disciplinary action including the filing of a criminal case and summary dismissal from service. A few days ago, GHMC slapped show-cause notices to several assistant engineers, deputy executive engineers, and executive engineers and sought an explanation from them for compromising on nala safety which was reported in TNIE on June 27.

The officials whose one-day salary was cut included AEs, DEEs and EEs from Alwal, Chandanagar, Serilingampally, Kapra, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Rajendranagar,  Gajularamaram and Quthbullapur circles. The nala safety was found to have too many loopholes even after the government instructed officials to identify all the vulnerable points in GHMC and to do a 100 per cent safety audit by June 5.

Comments

