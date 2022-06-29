STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA’s kin threatened me with gun: Farmer

The Ibrahimpatnam MLA is Manchireddy Kishan Reddy who belongs to the ruling TRS. 

Gun Firing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manchireddy Ramchandra Reddy, an elderly farmer approached the Ibrahimpatnam police of Rachakonda commissionerate stating that the Ibrahimpatnam MLA’s brother Manchireddy Prabhakar Reddy had threatened him with a gun over a land dispute. TS Uma Maheshwara Rao, ACP Ibrahimpatnam said the case is under investigation.

The victim and the alleged accused are distant relatives and own land in Veliminedu village of Ibrahimpatnam. They are having border disputes over their lands. Even as the disputes were not settled, Ramchandra Reddy started work in the land. 

On knowing this, Prabhakar Reddy arrived at the spot and threatened him with a shot weapon, complained Ramchandra Reddy. Inquiries revealed that Prabhakar Reddy has a licence for a 12-bore firearm issued by Saidabad police station in the city.

Prima facie, the case has been registered against Prabhakar Reddy under charges of trespassing and threatening. Allegations of using a firearm is being verified, said police.

