Murder victim’s last call leads to arrest of seven

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last conversation of the murder victim with his relative, a few hours before his death, coupled with technical evidence helped Medipally police of Rachakonda commissionerate detect a murder case. Police on Tuesday arrested the victim B Jayaraj’s wife Parvathy, her brother Shivanand and his five associates.

During the course of investigation, police analysed around 40 CCTV cameras en route from Attapur to Prathapsingaram of Medipally and identified the car used by the accused. Jayaraj stayed in Attapur with wife and children. He was an alcoholic and was torturing Parvathy since a long time. Recently, he beat her severely, snatched her gold chain and drove her out of the house.

She informed her brother Shivanand about the torture. Earlier, Jayaraj had demanded money from Parvathy’s family to stop torturing her. But as the violence continued, Shivanand decided to kill Jayaraj and Parvathy also agreed to his plan. As per plan, Shivanand picked up Jayaraj from Attapur, saying that he would give him Rs 50,000.

While boarding the car, Jayaraj informed a relative that he was going with his brother-in-law in a car. Shivanand and his aides killed Jayaraj and dumped his body at Prathapsingaram on June 22. During the inquiry, police found about his last conversation with a relative and inquired about Shivanand, but he said that he was at his home in Karnataka. However, technical evidence showed that he was in the city.