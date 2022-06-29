Orders issued to transfer cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged political pressure has led to the transfer of K Nageswara Rao, Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills Police station, who took charge less than three months ago. Rao assumed charge after the drug bust at Pudding & Mink pub. He is now posted as SHO Maredpally. SHO Habeebnagar M Narendar has been posted to Banjara Hills. M Mattaiah of Maredpally has been transferred to the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad City Police.The transfer and posting of the Inspectors are ordered with immediate effect on administrative grounds, read the transfer order.