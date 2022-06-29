STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Orders issued to transfer cops

The transfer and posting of the Inspectors are ordered with immediate effect on administrative grounds, read the transfer order.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred_EPS

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged political pressure has led to the transfer of K Nageswara Rao, Station House Officer (SHO) of Banjara Hills Police station, who took charge less than three months ago. Rao assumed charge after the drug bust at Pudding & Mink pub. He is now posted as SHO Maredpally. SHO Habeebnagar M Narendar has been posted to Banjara Hills. M Mattaiah of Maredpally has been transferred to the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad City Police.The transfer and posting of the Inspectors are ordered with immediate effect on administrative grounds, read the transfer order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp