Police raid hookah party at guesthouse

During the raids, police found alcohol was served to some guests and they had also served hookah.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

hookah pipes

Image for used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abdullapurmet police on Tuesday raided a guesthouse, where a group of around 20 people including women gathered for a birthday party and seized hookah pots and DJ music system. While it was widely rumoured that a rave party was going on in the place, police said it was only a birthday party. 

Nomula Rajesh Khanna, who is into the brick-making business, had arranged a party at his friend Shashank’s guesthouse on Monday night, to celebrate his birthday which was on Tuesday. Based on a tip-off, night duty teams raided the guest house at around 12.15 am on Tuesday. During the raids, police found alcohol was served to some guests and they had also served hookah.

Further, the organisers arranged a DJ music system at the party. Notices have been served to all the members who were present at the party and further investigation is in process, police said.V Swamy, Abdullapurmet Inspector, said a case was registered for using a DJ music system and serving hookah. 

Comments

