Suspicious man kills wife, dies by suicide 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, an Assam native killed his wife and died by suicide in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The body of 24-year-old Mahananda Biswas was found on the railway tracks near Lakdi Ka Pul Railway Station while Komta Sarkar (21) was found dead at their rented home in Chintalbasti under Panjagutta police limits.

Railway officials informed the police about the body lying on the tracks. Found on the body were a phone and a pocket diary in which Biswas had written, in Assamese, that he had killed his wife and planned to take his own life. The police used the phone to call one of Biswas’ relatives living in the city who translated the note.