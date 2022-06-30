STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five foreigners deported for illegally staying in Hyderabad

The three deported Nigerians were found to be staying illegally in the city even though their visas have expired. 

Published: 30th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its plan to identify and take action against the overstaying foreigners, Hyderabad City Police on Wednesday deported five persons — three Nigerians and two from Ivory Coast, to their native countries. 

The three deported Nigerians were identified as Ugwu Antony Sunday, Obiora Peter and Chukwudalu Kingsley and the Ivorians were Kone Moussa and Asseu William Decostaire. They were found to be staying illegally in the city even though their visas have expired. 

“These five persons from Nigeria and Ivory Coast were illegally staying in Hyderabad. During a verification of the foreign nationals, we caught them and after a two month long process, the documentation was finally completed and clearances obtained for their deportation,” said CV Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police.

Under the pretext of doing business and studying in Indian educational institutions, several foreigners have been residing illegally in Hyderabad even after expiry of their documents, including visas and passports.

According to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), a total of 2,900 foreigners from different African nations were identified in the city and it was found that most of these overstaying foreign nationals are involved in offenses like drug peddling and cybercrimes. 

To curb this menace, the city police will be intensifying their efforts to identify and deport more such foreigners who are staying illegally in Hyderabad.

According to police officials, around 770 foreigners are currently overstaying in the city by acquiring fake documents. “They are availing several fake documents with the help of some locals and presenting the same fake papers to rent flats in the city,” they said. 

