Hospital in Hyderabad fined Rs 60 lakhs for child born with deformities

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, has slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda for causing serious deformities to a newborn child. According to the complainant, 29-year-old Peddagalla Shireesha, a resident of Rachalapally of Nagarkurno-ol district, underwent frequent health checkups at the hospital during her second pregnancy. She said that doctors at the hospital decided that she was fit enough for normal delivery even though her first child was born by way of C-section.

On February 14, Shireesha was admitted to the hospital after experiencing labour pains. Despite knowing her condition, the duty doctors attempted normal delivery, prolonged the procedure of childbirth, the complainant said.

The complaint, filed by Shireesha and her husband Madgula Sudharshan, said that due to the failure of the doctors in identifying her condition and the consequently delay in performing C-section, the newborn suffered a permanent brain injury, resulting in cerebral palsy (quadriplegia), remote symptomatic epilepsy, pseudobulbar dysfunction (inability to control facial movements) and other neurological disorders.

The complainants informed the Commission that after realising their fault, the hospital assured lifelong support and treatment to the child, but failed to uphold the promise. Shireesha and her husband informed the Commission that they are spending Rs 60,000 per month to look after their child.

The Commission held that due to the negligence of doctors at the Fernandez Hospital, Shireesha gave birth to an abnormal child, and before delivery, the child was normal in all aspects. Considering the condition and permanent disability of the child and lifelong suffering to the child and parents, and the expenditure incurred, the Commission directed the hospital to pay Rs 60 lakh to the complainant within 45 days.