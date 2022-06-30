Mom, son held for cheating investor of Rs 13 crore at Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman and her son have been arrested on charges of cheating an investor of a whopping Rs 13 crore who they allegedly lured on the pretext of establishing a drive-in at Banjara Hills and cheated the victim to the tune of 13 crores.

The accused were identified as Nagilla Sukanya and Nagilla Jacinth. They were arrested by CCS sleuths on Wednesday and charted under various Sections, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and Telangana State Protection of Depositors Establishment Act 1999.

The duo established JAS N JAC Enterprises and lured the victim with false promises of high returns on a monthly basis and convinced him to invest in their venture ‘Cuba Drive Inn’ at Filmnagar in Banjara Hills.