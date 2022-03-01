STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets 10-year jail under Pocso

At the time of the offence, the victim was fourteen years of age and studying class 9.

Published: 01st March 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for POCSO cases in Hyderabad found guilty 27-year-old Mohd Ali, an auto driver in kidnap and rape of a minor girl at Karkhana in the year 2017 and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for ten years and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him. 

At the time of the offence, the victim was fourteen years of age and studying class 9. When her mother went to her maternal home, the accused kidnapped the girl and took her to Zaheerabad and raped her. Later, the girl was rescued and on inquiry she detained how Ali had kidnapped and raped her repeatedly, following which a case was registered against Ali at Karkhana police station. 

