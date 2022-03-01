More women now interested in real estate, says survey

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Once dominated by men, the real estate sector is now attracting more women, who are emerging in greater numbers as key home purchase decision-makers. Over the years, an increasing number of women have been making independent and individual investments in the real estate market.

According to the Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey, real estate is now the preferred investment asset class for 64 per cent of women respondents. It was 62 per cent in the last study (H2 2020) and 57 per cent in the pre-Covid survey (H2 2019).

As per the report, 3BHKs are the favoured configurations for approximately 41 per cent of women respondents, followed by 36 per cent of women voting for 2BHKs and 11 per cent looking for 4BHK homes or larger ones.

‘City outskirts favoured’

There has also been an increase in women looking at real estate from an investment perspective. The survey indicated that over 38 per cent of participating women home seekers prefer the city peripheries, while 30 per cent will buy homes within the city limits. Only 11 per cent are eyeing the central part of the cities.

In budget categories, at least 67 per cent of women buy properties in the mid and premium segments (properties priced Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore). Of this, 34 per cent are focusing on a budget range between Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, followed by 33 per cent preferring homes within Rs 45 lakh to Rs 90 lakh budget bracket.Moreover, there is a marginal rise of 2 per cent in the demand for ultra-luxury property priced Rs 2.5 crore, from 5 per cent in the H2 2020 survey to 7 per cent in the current H2 2021 edition.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, said, “While traditionally, women have always been an integral part of Indian families’ homebuying process, the trend of women as independent buyers and investors with distinct choices is a more recent phenomenon.”