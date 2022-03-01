Paramour stabs 35-year-old woman to death in full public view

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman, Kavitha, was brutally stabbed by her boyfriend Yadaiah in full public view at Jagathgirigutta of Cyberabad late on Sunday night. The duo had been in a relationship but due to family pressure, she began avoiding him. Angered by this, Yadaiah killed Kavitha, found police. The duo were married to different persons, but began a relationship when they met during travel.

Kavitha left her husband around six years ago and was residing with her parents in Jagathgirigutta, while Yadaiah who was married and had two daughters, was also staying away from his wife. A few years ago, he was working as a cab driver and she worked in a private hospital. While on the way to hospital and back home, she used to frequently travel in Yadaiah’s cab on a shared ride.

Gradually they became friends and started a relationship. After the lockdown, Kavitha started a chapati stall while Yadaiah worked in a gas agency. Kavitha’s family members asked her to stay away from Yadaiah, due to which she avoided his phone calls.

Murder at chapati stall

On Sunday night, Yadaiah went to Kavitha’s stall and picked up a fight with her. She replied that she would not meet or talk to him anymore and asked him to leave. Angered by this, Yadaiah pulled out a knife and attacked Kavitha. As Kavitha tried to escape, he stabbed her, leaving her in a pool of blood. Locals who saw this, overpowered him and handed him over to the police. Based on a complaint by Kavitha’s parents, a murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, said P Saidulu, Inspector of Jagathgirigutta.