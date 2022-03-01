STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Paramour stabs 35-year-old woman to death in full public view

Yadaiah and Kavitha, both estranged from their respective spouses, have been in a relationship from some time but conflict arose when Kavitha's family advised her to stay away from Yadaiah.

Published: 01st March 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman, Kavitha, was brutally stabbed by her boyfriend Yadaiah in full public view at Jagathgirigutta of Cyberabad late on Sunday night. The duo had been in a relationship but due to family pressure, she began avoiding him. Angered by this, Yadaiah killed Kavitha, found police. The duo were married to different persons, but began a relationship when they met during travel. 

Kavitha left her husband around six years ago and was residing with her parents in Jagathgirigutta, while Yadaiah who was married and had two daughters, was also staying away from his wife. A few years ago, he was working as a cab driver and she worked in a private hospital. While on the way to hospital and back home, she used to frequently travel in Yadaiah’s cab on a shared ride.

Gradually they became friends and started a relationship. After the lockdown, Kavitha started a chapati stall while Yadaiah worked in a gas agency. Kavitha’s family members asked her to stay away from Yadaiah, due to which she avoided his phone calls.

Murder at chapati stall

On Sunday night, Yadaiah went to Kavitha’s stall and picked up a fight with her. She replied that she would not meet or talk to him anymore and asked him to leave. Angered by this, Yadaiah pulled out a knife and attacked Kavitha. As Kavitha tried to escape, he stabbed her, leaving her in a pool of blood. Locals who saw this, overpowered him and handed him over to the police. Based on a complaint by Kavitha’s parents, a murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, said P Saidulu, Inspector of Jagathgirigutta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Hyderabad police Crime
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp