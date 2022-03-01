Step ahead with gender-fluid rings  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gender fluid jewellery is here to break the differences between role bias perception of objects and behaviour. Keeping in mind contemporary, minimalistic and new-age design sensibilities, here are a few must-try gender-fluid rings which blend masculine and feminine fashion

Minimalistic

Craftsmanship at its very finest, this gold ring is an understated piece embodying the accessorising mantra, “less is more”. This ring will work wonders for a corporate and everyday look. It can also be used as stackable wear amongst other rings

Bold statement

This piece is here to dominate and complement your bold looks. The ring works well with blazers, pencil skirts and striped suits. It is sure to make a good pick if you’re looking for something not gender-specific and powerful

Edgy and abstract

Your dress game could be on point, but if you intend to be the star of the show, this edgy piece of wearable artwork and abstract squiggle ring is the perfect accessory for an experimental look. Match it with a classic dress or a pair of t-shirt and jeans, this ring is an impressive wear for both genders as it brings out the individuality in you

Platinum power

Diamonds are known to be a girl’s best friend, but platinum rings are also a great addition to your jewellery box. This piece stores powerful energy, right from its statement structure to its diamond sparkle. It is sure to make an impressive gift for your better half too