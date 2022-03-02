12-year-old falls off joy ride at Numaish, injured

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old girl, Syeda Madiha, was injured after falling off a joy ride at the Numaish Exhibition on Tuesday. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger now. However, no complaint has been lodged with the police.

The girl who hails from Canada, had come to the city along with her parents, to visit some relatives. At the exhibition, she took a ride. When the ride was in motion, the girl accidentally fell down and sustained injuries. The Begum Bazar police, under whose jurisdiction Numaish falls, said they didn’t receive any complaint.