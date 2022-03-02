STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

12-year-old falls off joy ride at Numaish, injured

The girl who hails from Canada, had come to the city along with her parents, to visit some relatives.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Workers spray stalls at Numaish with disinfectant, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Workers spray stalls at Numaish with disinfectant, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 12-year-old girl, Syeda Madiha, was injured after falling off a joy ride at the Numaish Exhibition on Tuesday. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger now. However, no complaint has been lodged with the police.

The girl who hails from Canada, had come to the city along with her parents, to visit some relatives. At the exhibition, she took a ride. When the ride was in motion, the girl accidentally fell down and sustained injuries. The Begum Bazar police, under whose jurisdiction Numaish falls, said they didn’t receive any complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Numaish
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp