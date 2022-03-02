Hyderabad newborn kidnapped, traced in hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-month old newborn girl child kidnapped from Niloufer hospital in the city on Wednesday morning, has been traced within a couple of hours. Police have also caught a woman who had kidnapped the child. Police detected the case in a short time using CCTV footage and other clues.

According to police, on Wednesday, J. Madhavi a resident of Bobbiligam Village near Shabad on Hyderabad outskirts, came for a regular check-up at Niloufer hospital, as she was pregnant.

She was accompanied by her daughter, sister and another relative. After completion of the test, she went to collect the report and was standing in line along with the baby holding the baby's hand.

In the process of collecting reports, when she left the baby's hand, the child walked away. Assuming that the child had gone to her sister waiting behind, she collected the report. When she saw them, the child was missing.

Immediately she informed the police at the hospital and the search began. Meanwhile, a case was also registered at Nampally police station and special teams swung into action.

Analysis of CC cameras showed a woman carrying the child, took an auto rickshaw towards Mehdipatnam. The woman was them tracked moving towards Hydershakote.

Police swiftly reached the area and rescued the child. She will be handed over to her mother after shifting to Niloufer hospital, said police.