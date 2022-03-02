Hyderabad realtor murder: Driver in whose name land deals were made comes under police lens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are also questioning Srinivas Reddy’s long-time associate Hafeez, his regular driver Krishna since both of them usually accompany him in his visits to their ventures. According to locals, Srinivas Reddy had told them that he was facing trouble owing to the encroachment activities of Matta Reddy. The realtor told his associates that he wanted to complete the agricultural development on the 20-acre land so that he could hand it over to the owners at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Matta Reddy with whom Srinivas Reddy is believed to have spoken just before his death, said that he had no disputes with the victims. He was at the spot after the incident and had also spoken to police and the media.

Hafeez did not join Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday, as it was Jagne Ki Raat on Monday night and wanted to take rest, he told police. Krishna also told police that he had not been accompanying Srinivas or Raghavendea to the spot for close to a week. This is because Srinivas Reddy had told him not to come as there wasn’t much work for him. Surprisingly, Srinivas Reddy makes agreements for all land deals in Krishna’s name. Police said they are just questioning these three people and verifying their antecedents.