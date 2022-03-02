STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad realtor murder: Driver in whose name land deals were made comes under police lens

Hafeez did not join Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday, as it was Jagne Ki Raat on Monday night and wanted to take rest, he told police.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

The car in which the duo had travelled to the incident spot was sealed by the investigating police officers in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are also questioning Srinivas Reddy’s long-time associate Hafeez, his regular driver Krishna since both of them usually accompany him in his visits to their ventures. According to locals, Srinivas Reddy had told them that he was facing trouble owing to the encroachment activities of Matta Reddy. The realtor told his associates that he wanted to complete the agricultural development on the 20-acre land so that he could hand it over to the owners at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Matta Reddy with whom Srinivas Reddy is believed to have spoken just before his death, said that he had no disputes with the victims. He was at the spot after the incident and had also spoken to police and the media. 

Hafeez did not join Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday, as it was Jagne Ki Raat on Monday night and wanted to take rest, he told police. Krishna also told police that he had not been accompanying Srinivas or Raghavendea to the spot for close to a week. This is because Srinivas Reddy had told him not to come as there wasn’t much work for him. Surprisingly, Srinivas Reddy makes agreements for all land deals in Krishna’s name. Police said they are just questioning these three people and verifying their antecedents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad real estate businessman murder Hyderabad police Crime
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp