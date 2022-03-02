In tune with nature

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former director-general of Special Protection Force Tejdeep Kaur Menon is a busy bee. Even after retirement, the administrator continues to use her skills to save biodiversity. She is either caught up writing poetry, feeding birds at her home or is organising cleanliness programmes at Ameenpur and Fox Sagar lakes, and sometimes Anantagiri Hills.

It all started in 2017 when Tejdeep was with the Special Protection Force Academy. She used to stroll around Ameenpur lake with birdwatchers and made this her hobby. But, she was deeply moved by what was happening near the lake. “Walk after walk, I could see illegal water tankers, fishermen using crackers to shoo away birds feeding on fish and land encroachment. I decided to do something about it. I got the attention of the government. I made them allot some funds,” she says.

The then Irrigation Minister, Harish Rao, had donated Rs 10 lakh, using which she and her group created a nesting habitat for pelicans. “I had also organised awareness drives for villagers to help them understand the need to preserve the natural habitat,” she says.

This apart, Tejdeep had also worked for the rejuvenation of the Fox Sagar Lake in Jedimetla with the help of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It was on her request that the government allotted Rs 50 lakh for the rejuvenation project and took steps to put an end to illegal sand mining in the area. The lake is known for its variety (121) of birds species.

Tejdeep has also taken up cleanliness drives near Anantagiri Hills in Vikarabad by involving the local authorities and temple management. “We had called upon the temple management to monitor the culture of Vana-Bhojana (cooking inside the forest), which was destroying the natural habitat of the region which is the origin of the Musi river.”

Through her consistent efforts, she has attracted hundreds of winged jewels, such as silverbills, sparrows and many other garden birds even to her home at Bowenpally. She credits the fox millet-filled feeders that she has hanged across her front yard. Tejdeep enjoys watching birds, along with her husband Amarnath K Menon.

Apart from working tirelessly to conserve the environment, Tejdeep has a poet in her. Not many know that she had penned The Porous Earth — an anthology that was adapted as a Bharatanatyam ballet, choreographed by renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Guru Hemamalini Arni. “Poetry has been a passion since childhood. Four of my anthologies have been converted into Bharatanatyam ballets,” she says.

Conservation is an act. But, according to Tejdeep, it’s an act that must be acted upon out of love