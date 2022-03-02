One of the victims of Hyderabad murders was convicted of murdering two advocates in 2013

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been found that Raghavender Reddy, one of the two victims who were shot dead on Tuesday, was involved in a double murder case in 2013. He was convicted of murdering two advocates and sentenced to life imprisonment. Subsequently, he filed an appeal in High Court and got his sentence commuted.

Another victim Srinivas Reddy was involved in a case of assault on his brother-in-law recently. Cases against both of them were registered in Rachakonda commissionerate. They had been working together for two years. Raghavender Reddy married Swathi, an advocate, two years ago. She told police that her husband was assisting Srinivas Reddy and both went along well. She told police that she was not aware of their animosity with other people.

Srinivas Reddy, who is survived by wife Dhanalaxmi and 15-year-old twin sons, had been a real estate developer for over a decade. On Tuesday morning, Srinivas Reddy started from home in his vehicle, picked up Raghavender Reddy at around 6 am and went to his agricultural land. This has been their daily routine for the past few days, police said.

Killings over land disputes becoming common

Murders have become common due to land and property disputes in Hyderabad which is witnessing huge growth in real estate. Last year, a 65-year-old woman was murdered by her son over a property dispute in the family. A lawyer was also killed by their kin