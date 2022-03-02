Osteoporosis: What are the chances of you developing it

By Express News Service

In his weekly column on bone health, Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali discusses various orthopaedic conditions and how to keep them at bay

What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a medical condition that weakens the bones and makes them brittle. The name ‘osteoporosis’ is derived from the Latin word for ‘porous bones’. A healthy bone consists of small spaces in the shape of a honeycomb. In osteoporosis, these spaces are larger, which causes decreased bone strength and density. The outer part of the bone also turns thinner and weaker

Who is prone?

Osteoporosis is a problem that can occur in anyone, regardless of age and gender. However, it is more common in women, mostly old white and Asian women post-menopause. People affected with the condition are at a greater risk of bone breaks or fractures by just standing, walking or even coughing. The most common bones affected are the hips, ribs, the spine and wrists

Symptoms

There are no typical symptoms in the initial stages. However, soon after the bones start to weaken, one might notice a few signs, such as:

Back pain after a collapsed or fractured vertebra

A stooped posture

Loss of height over some time

An easily broken bone Causes and risk factors?

The following conditions or factors can increase the risk of osteoporosis:

Thin or small body structure

Family history of osteoporosis

Age, race and gender

History of fracture as an adult

No physical exercise

Poor nutrition

Smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption

Malabsorption from bowel disease

Low calcium intake

Vitamin D deficiency

Menopause

Low testosterone levels

Hypothyroidism

Hyperparathyroidism

Chemotherapy

Amenorrhea in young women (loss of menstrual period)

Chronic inflammatory arthritis or liver diseases

Genetic connective tissue disorders

Certain long-term medications

When to see a doctor?

One should visit a bone specialist. If women experience early menopause or have been on corticosteroids for an extended period, it is advised to go for a regular check-up to an orthopaedist

The osteoporosis diagnosis includes reviewing the medical history of the patient and a physical examination after that. Depending on the test reports, the doctor may also run additional blood and urine tests to look for bone loss conditions

If the doctor suspects osteoporosis or the existence of a risk factor, a bone density test is suggested. This is nothing but a BMD test of wrists, spine and hip to measure the bone density

(Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda)

Haddi Buddy

Dr Dasaradha Rama Reddy