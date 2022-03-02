Osteoporosis: What are the chances of you developing it

In his weekly column on bone health, Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali discusses various orthopaedic conditions and how to keep them at bay
What is Osteoporosis?
Osteoporosis is a medical condition that weakens the bones and makes them brittle. The name ‘osteoporosis’ is derived from the Latin word for ‘porous bones’. A healthy bone consists of small spaces in the shape of a honeycomb. In osteoporosis, these spaces are larger, which causes decreased bone strength and density. The outer part of the bone also turns thinner and weaker
Who is prone?
Osteoporosis is a problem that can occur in anyone, regardless of age and gender. However, it is more common in women, mostly old white and Asian women post-menopause. People affected with the condition are at a greater risk of bone breaks or fractures by just standing, walking or even coughing. The most common bones affected are the hips, ribs, the spine and wrists
Symptoms
There are no typical symptoms in the initial stages. However, soon after the bones start to weaken, one might notice a few signs, such as:
- Back pain after a collapsed or fractured vertebra
- A stooped posture
- Loss of height over some time
An easily broken bone Causes and risk factors?
The following conditions or factors can increase the risk of osteoporosis:
- Thin or small body structure
- Family history of osteoporosis
- Age, race and gender
- History of fracture as an adult
- No physical exercise
- Poor nutrition
- Smoking
- Excessive alcohol consumption
- Malabsorption from bowel disease
- Low calcium intake
- Vitamin D deficiency
- Menopause
- Low testosterone levels
- Hypothyroidism
- Hyperparathyroidism
- Chemotherapy
- Amenorrhea in young women (loss of menstrual period)
- Chronic inflammatory arthritis or liver diseases
- Genetic connective tissue disorders
- Certain long-term medications
When to see a doctor?
- One should visit a bone specialist. If women experience early menopause or have been on corticosteroids for an extended period, it is advised to go for a regular check-up to an orthopaedist
- The osteoporosis diagnosis includes reviewing the medical history of the patient and a physical examination after that. Depending on the test reports, the doctor may also run additional blood and urine tests to look for bone loss conditions
- If the doctor suspects osteoporosis or the existence of a risk factor, a bone density test is suggested. This is nothing but a BMD test of wrists, spine and hip to measure the bone density
(Dr. Dasaradha Rama Reddy Tetali, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda)
