Take action against those destroying rare trees at Khajaguda: Campaigners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As government officials awaken to the destruction of heritage rocks at the Khajaguda rock formations, citizens have asked for action to be taken against culprits who have caused the destruction of the rare flora in the area. It is estimated that nearly 120 fully grown wild trees have been either uprooted or cut off during the process of the levelling of rocky land with loose soil and activists say fines of more than Rs 10 lakh should be imposed.

Citizens allege the main tree which has been lost is the night-flowering jasmine tree also called parijat or nyctanthes arbor tristis. In the summer season, the tree loses leaves and is easier to uproot. “There was a groove of nearly 100 jasmine trees in the area, of which 70 are lost as there continues to be illegal soil dumping. Since these trees are on the rocky area, their roots are not so firm, which is why they could be removed overnight without a trace,” informed Arun Vasireddy, an ecologist who has been studying the area for the past several years.

He, along with other campaigners, alarmed by the large-scale loss note, informed the forest officials in mid-January but failed to elicit any action. “The officials from the Forest Department collected all proofs via email. They sent in their teams and took evidence and went off. However no action has been initiated yet,” added Arun. Nearly 12 species of trees including the Indian ash tree, neem tree, East Indian satinwood, Indian Laburnum, have been lost, they allege.

Conflicting views on felling

Meanwhile, forest officials are conflicted on whether the destruction happened or not. When Express approached the officials concerned, different officers offered different opinions. While an officer from Forest Range division on condition of anonymity stated that they have issued notice to the concerned individuals after a field visit in the area where they found trees to be damaged by soil dumping. The officer further informed that the Forest Division Officer, Shamshabad, was given a report on the issue for further action.

The FDO instead said they found no evidence of a tree being cut which is why action hasn’t been taken by means of imposing fines. “When we visited the area, we found no evidence of tree felling as claimed. The soil levelling done in the location is an offence, which the concerned Mandal Revenue Officer must book the perpetrators under the Water, Land and Trees Act as we have no jurisdiction to do the same. If any evidence and information of any tree being cut comes in, we will leave no stone unturned to punish the culprits,” said Vijayanad Rao, Forest Division Officer of the region.

However, the campaigners say a thorough investigation must be carried out due to these very contrasting versions from officers. “The irony of this entire exercise is that the place where wild native trees once stood has been replaced with afforested trees with plant guards as well. Those have also dried away. Where native trees once stood, now stands a car park,” added Arun.