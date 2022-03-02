The ‘raw’ appeal

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fad diets are a raging hit among those prepping to get in shape for that summer bod! Raw foodism is the latest favourite that many are looking to, to shed some quick weight. These dramatic results, the Internet believes, are achievable by gorging on raw and uncooked food. Doctors and nutritionists in the city share the benefits of the diet, how to do it right and things to keep in mind when attempting ‘rawism’.

On what kinds of foods people take and avoid as part of this diet, nutritionist Dr. Namratha Damera shares, “Raw foodism is a new subset of veganism where only raw and uncooked food is eaten. From raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and seeds to sometimes even raw egg, fish (sushi and sashimi) comprise the diet.” She adds that even milk that is unadulterated is preferred, apart from, dried meat and sprouts. Foods like sugars, salt, oil, coffee, tea, rice and pasta are avoided.

Explaining how the diet benefits the body, she says, “It ensures a lower risk of cardiovascular accidents, including a stroke. It also aids clearer skin, better digestion, lower risk of Type 2 diabetes and better bowel movement.” She adds that vitamins B and C, because they are water-soluble, are readily available in raw foods when compared to cooked foods.

Despite the benefits, the diet can prove to be dangerous. Dr. M Gayathri, a clinical dietician at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderguda, explains why. “While fibre intake helps release glucose to the blood, aiding weight loss, too much of it messes with your digestion. It alters the fermentation of acids in the digestive system. Hence, even though such a diet is low in calories, planning all your meals to look like salads will result in severe repercussions.”

The doctor adds that salt is an important ingredient that could enhance your metabolism and goes a long way in the better functioning of the central nervous system. “But switching to a complete raw diet can cause diarrhoea, indigestion, bloating and even food poisoning. Such foods are beneficial only to make you feel full to help with portion control,” she says.

Dr. Lakshmi, a senior dietician at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, says while fresh, raw foods are an important component of a balanced diet, cooking is necessary to improve the digestibility of certain foods and minerals. “A completely raw or even largely raw diet can help you lose weight, but it can also make it difficult to meet your nutritional requirements.

Fruits and vegetables do not provide enough calories or protein to make up the majority of the diet. Raw diets are nutritionally unbalanced since they must consist primarily of fats or fruits to meet calorie requirements. This means that raw diets may be lacking in not only calories, but also vitamins, minerals, and protein.” Dr. Namrata seconds her. “When citrus and berries are included in large numbers in the diet, dental caries become a problem. Raw legumes can cause gastroenteritis. Raw eggs can contain salmonella which causes infection. Care must be taken to ensure that they are soaked and washed before consumption.”