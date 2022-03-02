What killed Zain

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son Zain breathed his last earlier this week. The 26-year-old was adversely affected by uterine asphyxia when in the womb, which led to him developing a severe case of cerebral palsy. Doctors in the city shed light on the lesser-known condition.

Explaining what the condition is, Dr. M Rajini, consultant gynaecologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says, “Uterine asphyxia is a condition where blood circulation to the baby stops (hypoxia). One of the reasons for cerebral palsy is difficult labour, but it’s not the sole cause. Other issues that could lead to hypoxia include the mother suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes or thyroid.”

Dr Ramesh Konanki, paediatric neurologist from Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, Secunderabad, explains, “Satya’s son suffered a brain injury when he was in the womb due to asphyxia. Many a time, it can get difficult to confirm the actual reason behind the condition. Sometimes, it could be because the baby is much larger than the average size.”

Dr Pritesh Nagar, head of the department, paediatric care at Care Hospitals, speaks about using the right terms for the condition — perinatal asphyxia or perinatal depression. “The words uterine or birth asphyxia send a wrong message that something went wrong during labour. Asphyxia only means a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain. Perinatal asphyxia happens when a baby’s brain and other organs do not get enough oxygen before, during or after birth.” He says the condition is not always serious.

He adds, “It all depends on how long the baby did not get enough oxygen, how low are the levels of oxygen and how quickly the baby received the treatment. Babies with mild or moderate asphyxia may recover fully. If the cells did not get enough oxygen for a very long time, the baby suffers from severe asphyxia leading to permanent injury.”

There’s hope, but very little of it, says, Dr. Ramesh, “It is preventable, but only to a certain extent. Good maternal care right from conception until labour, delivery and post-birth can help avert it. Cooling or hypothermia is one way to minimise brain injury. There is no need to panic, as this is not a rare condition. Not all babies have are at risk, but those who are, end up being severely disabled, epileptic and have trouble swallowing leading to worse complications.”

Sharing how prevention is better than cure, Dr. Rajini says, “From the very first antenatal visit, one must keep a tab on the overall health of the mother and the baby.”