Man gets lifer for killing techie

A Tamil Nadu native trader Muniraj Arun Kumar Goud, who was accused in the murder of a software professional D Chandrashekar Goud in the year 2013, was found guilty.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Tamil Nadu native trader Muniraj Arun Kumar Goud, who was accused in the murder of a software professional D Chandrashekar Goud in the year 2013, was found guilty. The Metropolitan Sessions Court at Hyderabad sentenced him to life imprisonment and also a fine of Rs 5,000. Arun, who is Chandrashekar’s first wife’s brother, got Chandrashekar kidnapped from his residence and killed him. 

