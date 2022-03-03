Man gets lifer for killing techie
HYDERABAD: A Tamil Nadu native trader Muniraj Arun Kumar Goud, who was accused in the murder of a software professional D Chandrashekar Goud in the year 2013, was found guilty. The Metropolitan Sessions Court at Hyderabad sentenced him to life imprisonment and also a fine of Rs 5,000. Arun, who is Chandrashekar’s first wife’s brother, got Chandrashekar kidnapped from his residence and killed him.